Missouri Congressman Jason Smith plans fundraiser at Trump’s resort

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who is considering running for the U.S. Senate, is holding a fundraising event at former President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Florida.

Invitations for the April 30 event at Mar-a-Lago list Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his wife as honorary hosts, although they have not confirmed they will attend.

Smith, a Republican from Salem, is considering running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. Former Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt already are confirmed candidates for the seat.

Trump’s endorsement in the primary could be valuable. He won Missouri in 2020 by more than 15 percentage points over Democrat Joe Biden.

