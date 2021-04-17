Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reintroduces bill to ban TikTok on govt. devices, co-sponsors MLB antitrust bill

WASHINGTON (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley shared updates earlier this week on two bills making rounds in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Hawley reintroduced a bill Thursday to ban TikTok on government devices.

Sen. Hawley also announced Wednesday he has also co-sponsored a bill to remove Major League Baseball’s (MLB) federal antitrust protection.

The No TikTok on Government Devices Act was originally introduced in March 2020. Sen. Hawley considers TikTok a major security risk.

“TikTok is a Trojan horse for the Chinese Communist Party that has no place on government devices—or any American devices, for that matter. My bill is a straightforward plan to protect American government data from a hostile foreign power, which, less than a year ago, passed the Senate unanimously. TikTok has repeatedly proven itself to be a malicious actor but Joe Biden and Big Tech refuse to take the threat of Chinese espionage seriously. It’s time for Congress to act,” said Sen. Hawley in a statement Thursday.

The measure is co-sponsored by Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

Additionally, Sen. Hawley co-sponsored a bill with two other senators that intends to strip MLB of antitrust exemption.

This bill, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), comes in response to MLB’s decision to move the 2021 MLB All-Star game and draft out of Atlanta, Georgia. MLB moved the All-Star Game and MLB draft from Atlanta in response to changes to Georgia voting laws that critics have condemned as being too restrictive.

“MLB and woke mega-corporations have been coddled by government for too long. For decades, the MLB has been given a sweetheart deal by Washington politicians. But if they’d prefer to be partisan political activists instead, maybe it’s time to rethink that. With their capitulation to the left-wing Twitter mob and support for Biden’s big lie about election integrity, they’ve forfeited any right to an anti-trust exemption. They must be held to the same standard as the rest of American business,” said Sen. Hawley in a statement Wednesday.

It’s unclear immediately how much traction either proposal will gain.

