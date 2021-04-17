Southwest Mo. Congressman Billy Long to hold fundraiser at Trump’s resort

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Rep. Billy Long announced Saturday he is planning to hold a fundraising event at former President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Florida.

Long represents southwest Missouri and is serving his fifth term for Missouri’s 7th Congressional District. He made the announcement at a Lincoln Day event Saturday in Taney County. He is planning a fundraiser for April 28 at the resort.

Long is the second Missouri Congressman to make such an announcement this week. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith also announced he has planned a fundraising event at the resort for April 30.

Both Congressmen are considering running for a U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt next year. The only confirmed candidates for the seat as of Saturday are former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Trump’s endorsement in the primary could be valuable. He won Missouri in 2020 by more than 15 percentage points over Democrat Joe Biden.

