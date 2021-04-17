Advertisement

Southwest Mo. Congressman Billy Long to hold fundraiser at Trump’s resort

Rep. Billy Long, (R) 7th District-Missouri
Rep. Billy Long, (R) 7th District-Missouri (KSPR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Rep. Billy Long announced Saturday he is planning to hold a fundraising event at former President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Florida.

Long represents southwest Missouri and is serving his fifth term for Missouri’s 7th Congressional District. He made the announcement at a Lincoln Day event Saturday in Taney County. He is planning a fundraiser for April 28 at the resort.

Long is the second Missouri Congressman to make such an announcement this week. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith also announced he has planned a fundraising event at the resort for April 30.

Both Congressmen are considering running for a U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt next year. The only confirmed candidates for the seat as of Saturday are former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Trump’s endorsement in the primary could be valuable. He won Missouri in 2020 by more than 15 percentage points over Democrat Joe Biden.

Watch KY3 News at 9 and 10 for a breakdown of Saturday’s Lincoln Day event.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Ava, Mo. boy’s father surrenders to deputies after AMBER Alert Friday
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield; patrol car struck, driver shot in the leg
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield
Suspect arrested in Thursday’s pursuit from Christian County to Springfield; witnesses recall what happened
Isolated rain Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cool night ahead, isolated showers Sunday

Latest News

Saturday marks 417 Day.
Happy 417 Day! Here’s how the Springfield community is celebrating
The Clean Green Springfield Initiative continues with a series of citywide cleanup activities...
Volunteers clean up parts of Wilson’s Creek, Commercial Street in Clean Green Springfield initiative
Volunteers clean up parts of Wilson’s Creek, Commercial Street in Clean Green Springfield initiative
Happy 417 Day! Here’s how the Springfield community is celebrating