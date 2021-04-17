State health officials warn of possible Legionnaires’ disease exposure; two cases reported in Macon, Mo.

MACON, Mo. (AP) - State and local health officials are warning of a potential for Legionnaires’ disease exposure at a hotel in Missouri.

Two people were diagnosed with the severe form of pneumonia after using the hot tub or the pool late last month while staying at a Comfort Inn & Suites in Macon.

Officials say it is unknown whether the hotel was the source of the bacteria that caused the two people to become sick.

KMIZ-TV reports that testing of the hot tub indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria; all other test results were negative.

“In situations like this, we work closely with our local health partners on surveillance and mitigation strategies,” said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS Director. “Upon detection of a patient with Legionnaires’ disease, this includes appropriate public notifications and implementing disinfection strategies at the identified source.”

DHSS is actively working to help prevent additional people from becoming sick by conducting an investigation and working with the facility to implement any needed public health safeguards

