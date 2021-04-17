Two burglars steal safe from Little Caesars in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Two pizza shop burglars in West Plains were recently caught on camera.

Police are searching for both suspects, who hauled a heavy safe right out the back door of a Little Caesars location in West Plains.

The crime happened Saturday, April 10 around 11:30 pm. Police say the intruders broke the front door glass and took a safe from under the counter.

In video, you can see a person dragging the safe who appears to be wearing knee-high boots. The suspects loaded it up in the back of a white vehicle, possibly an SUV or crossover.

If you have any information about this theft, call the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244. You can also email a tip to CrimeTips@westplains.net.

