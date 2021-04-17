Advertisement

Volunteers clean up parts of Wilson’s Creek, Commercial Street in Clean Green Springfield initiative

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Clean Green Springfield Initiative continues with a series of citywide cleanup activities through May, including work at multiple locations Saturday.

Crews cleaned up a section of Wilson’s Creek around the Ewing Greenway Trail and part of Commercial Street on Saturday. Volunteers also worked on a beautification project at the median of Sunset Street and National Avenue.

In addition to cleaning up, crews also gave out native plants to people turning bags of trash. Leaders say the project is making a difference, as crews have removed more than six tons of litter so far.

“Everybody’s ready to get back outside do things that are safe, and that’s why i think we’re seeing a big response to this,” said Cora Scott, Clean Green Springfield coordinator. “It’s kind of Springfield’s coming-out party. And what better way to do that than to come help clean things up.”

More than 1,000 people have signed up to join the Clean Green Springfield initiative. To register for any of the upcoming events, visit CleanGreenSGF.com.

Cleanup opportunities later in the month:

Saturday, April 24: Fassnight Creek at Grant Avenue

9 a.m.-noon

A focal point along the future Grant Avenue Parkway route, Fassnight Creek nearby Parkview High School, Fassnight Greenway Trail and Fassnight Park needs some TLC!

PARKING: Parking is available at Fassnight Park, 1305 S. Campbell.

Saturday, April 24: Robberson Neighborhood Cleanup

7-11 a.m.

Pathways United Methodist Church, 1232 E. Dale St.

