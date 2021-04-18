Advertisement

Biden plays golf for the first time as president

President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, April 17, 2021,...
President Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President Joe Biden has taken his first swing at a presidential pastime: golf.

Biden, once an avid golfer, played Saturday at the Wilmington Country Club, not far from his Delaware home where he was spending the weekend. It was his first time playing golf since taking office in January.

The president played with senior advisor Steve Ricchetti and Ron Olivere, father-in-law of Biden’s late son Beau, the White House said. Biden’s handicap index is just over 6, according to the United States Golf Association. But he has not logged a round since 2018.

Biden is a member of the country club and played golf frequently as vice president. But his ability was mocked by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who said once at the GOP convention that “Joe Biden told me that he was a good golfer.”

“And I’ve played golf with Joe Biden,” Kasich continued. “I can tell you that’s not true.”

Golf has always been a favorite of presidents; Dwight Eisenhower, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all played often.

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, played frequently, totaling over 300 rounds in his four years at office including during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Trump also would only play at country clubs he owned in Florida, Virginia and New Jersey.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Ava, Mo. boy’s father surrenders to deputies after AMBER Alert Friday
State health officials warn of possible Legionnaires’ disease exposure; two cases reported in Macon, Mo.
Isolated rain out east today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Isolated showers today, tracking our next cold front
Rep. Billy Long, (R) 7th District-Missouri
Southwest Mo. Congressman Billy Long to hold fundraiser at Trump’s resort
Josh Hawley/Missouri U.S. Senate
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reintroduces bill to ban TikTok on govt. devices, co-sponsors MLB antitrust bill

Latest News

In this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005, file photo, Mark Wahlberg, executive producer of the HBO series...
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, right, is safe at second on a double before St. Louis...
Cardinals blanked in series finale with Phillies as Nola goes the distance
Chiefs great Arbanas, longtime local politician, dies at 82
Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting