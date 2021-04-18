Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temps and snow chances for the Ozarks in upcoming week

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 Weather Team is following a Freeze Watch and the potential for snow in the Ozarks region with an active weather week ahead.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The coldest temperatures of the week are expected during this timeframe. Temperatures could dip as low as the mid-20′s in some location, while there is also potential for widespread frost.

The same pattern could be consistent, but slightly warmer, over the next few nights. The KY3 is tracking low temperatures between the mid-20′s to low-30′s over the next four days.

A strong cold front begins Monday night. Forecasts are calling for a rainy mix that could lead to some snow. The colder temperatures may lead to small amounts of snow or slush, particularly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces, However, little to no accumulation is expected at this time.

