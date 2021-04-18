FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temps and snow chances for the Ozarks in upcoming week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 Weather Team is following a Freeze Watch and the potential for snow in the Ozarks region with an active weather week ahead.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The coldest temperatures of the week are expected during this timeframe. Temperatures could dip as low as the mid-20′s in some location, while there is also potential for widespread frost.

FIRST ALERT - Freeze Watch for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures dropping to the 20s could cause harm to crops and plants. Cover the plants for the next couple of nights! #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/vOKkPIBdXW — KY3 Weather (@KY3StormTeam) April 18, 2021

The same pattern could be consistent, but slightly warmer, over the next few nights. The KY3 is tracking low temperatures between the mid-20′s to low-30′s over the next four days.

PLAN AHEAD - For the next four nights we have cold temps in the 30s. Tuesday night is the coldest when temps will dip to upper 20s/low 30s. If you haven't planted yet, give it a few days. #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/7a1fgHeOfb — KY3 Weather (@KY3StormTeam) April 18, 2021

A strong cold front begins Monday night. Forecasts are calling for a rainy mix that could lead to some snow. The colder temperatures may lead to small amounts of snow or slush, particularly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces, However, little to no accumulation is expected at this time.

