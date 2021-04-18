FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Warm tonight, frost & freezes this week

Showers and thunderstorms have been moving through the Ozarks this afternoon. Small hail was even reported down in Nixa. Despite the rain, temperatures still managed to climb to the middle and upper 50s. In-between the isolated showers and storms there were breaks in the cloud. We’ll continue to see these clouds decreasing overnight.

As the skies clear, it means the blanket over our atmosphere is being pulled off and now we’re at risk for frost tonight. Temperatures dipping down to the upper 30s for some areas will put plants at risk.

Possible frost tonight (KYTV)

I have good news, Monday we get a break from the cooler than average temperatures. We’ll sit in the upper 60s with some likely reaching 70 degrees. We’ll be under full sunshine for the first time in nearly a week. However, this doesn’t last.

Warm to start the week (KYTV)

A strong cold front coming through Monday night and through Tuesday. Mid-level low pressure will pass through the upper Midwest and bring a surge of cold air with dropping temperatures through the day on Tuesday. Our high on Tuesday will occur in the morning and we have a chilly afternoon in store for us. Rain will form from this but given the cold temperature profiles, can’t rule out some of the precipitation falling as snow flurries or a slushy mess. Ground temperatures are warm so accumulations aren’t likely but patchy surfaces in our northern counties may see brief accumulations on elevated/grassy surfaces. Most of this precipitation will fall as rain, while we do have cold air moving in there will also be a deep warm layer for most areas so the precipitation will melt before it hits the ground. At this time, impacts from flurries aren’t expected.

Showers and a few flurries Tuesday (KYTV)

Either way, it will make for an interesting start to the week going from warm Monday to cold Tuesday. Hope you didn’t put away your winter coats because you will need them.

Don’t let the potential for flurries make you underestimate the real threat this week, and that is the frost and hard freeze. Already a Freeze Watch has been issues for all the Ozarks Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures dipping into the 20s is likely. Your plants are at risk so start prepping them now.

Freeze Watch Tuesday Night through Wednesday (KYTV)

For tonight through Wednesday night prepare to cover your plants or being them indoors.

We start to warm up again by the weekend. Thankfully, we won’t be feeling lingering impacts from the front, Friday we’re again in the 60s with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Then Saturday, the rain ends early with temperatures in the mid-60s. While this is a way out and subject to change, 8 day’s from now we look warm with above-average temperatures.