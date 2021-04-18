Advertisement

Parkview High School student honored as Missouri Youth of the Year by state’s Boys & Girls Clubs

Juliette White was honored as Youth of the Year on a local level in Springfield and statewide...
Juliette White was honored as Youth of the Year on a local level in Springfield and statewide level in Missouri.(Springfield Public Schools)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Parkview High School sophomore was recently honored as the Missouri Youth of the Year by the state’s Boys & Girls Clubs.

Juliette White was honored during a virtual announcement April 15. Her latest honor comes two months after being named the Youth of the Year locally by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.

The Boys & Girls Clubs honors one student each year at the local, state and national level as Youth of the Year

The signature annual student recognition effort fosters a new generation of leaders, according to Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield CEO Brandy Harris.

“To be honest, it feels unreal,” said White in a news release from Springfield Public Schools. “I was and still am very shocked that as a sophomore, I received this amazing award. Youth of the Year is a big deal.”

As Springfield’s Youth of the Year, Juliette will receive a $16,000 college scholarship with the potential of various college matches. As Missouri Youth of the Year, she will receive an additional $4,000 in scholarships and a chance to compete to become America’s Youth of the Year.

“Winning this award means so much to me because it gives me the opportunity to go to college and get my degree, so I can help others get to the best possible point they can be,” White says. “My goal for my life has always been to help others, no matter what I do. With this award, I can show other kids and teens like me that you aren’t your parents. You aren’t anyone but yourself. You can do whatever it is your dreams are, you just have to believe in yourself and your abilities.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Ava, Mo. boy’s father surrenders to deputies after AMBER Alert Friday
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield; patrol car struck, driver shot in the leg
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield
Suspect arrested in Thursday’s pursuit from Christian County to Springfield; witnesses recall what happened
Isolated rain Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cool night ahead, isolated showers Sunday

Latest News

Kansas City Royals'wld Salvador Perez gestures while rounding the bases during the third inning...
Royals split doubleheader with Blue Jays; Perez hits walkoff homer in nightcap
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) hits a three-run homer during the third inning of a...
Molina homers twice to lead Cardinals past Phillies 9-4
Rep. Billy Long, (R) 7th District-Missouri
Southwest Mo. Congressman Billy Long to hold fundraiser at Trump’s resort
Saturday marks 417 Day.
Happy 417 Day! Here’s how the Springfield community is celebrating