Parkview High School student honored as Missouri Youth of the Year by state’s Boys & Girls Clubs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Parkview High School sophomore was recently honored as the Missouri Youth of the Year by the state’s Boys & Girls Clubs.

Juliette White was honored during a virtual announcement April 15. Her latest honor comes two months after being named the Youth of the Year locally by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.

The Boys & Girls Clubs honors one student each year at the local, state and national level as Youth of the Year

The signature annual student recognition effort fosters a new generation of leaders, according to Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield CEO Brandy Harris.

“To be honest, it feels unreal,” said White in a news release from Springfield Public Schools. “I was and still am very shocked that as a sophomore, I received this amazing award. Youth of the Year is a big deal.”

As Springfield’s Youth of the Year, Juliette will receive a $16,000 college scholarship with the potential of various college matches. As Missouri Youth of the Year, she will receive an additional $4,000 in scholarships and a chance to compete to become America’s Youth of the Year.

“Winning this award means so much to me because it gives me the opportunity to go to college and get my degree, so I can help others get to the best possible point they can be,” White says. “My goal for my life has always been to help others, no matter what I do. With this award, I can show other kids and teens like me that you aren’t your parents. You aren’t anyone but yourself. You can do whatever it is your dreams are, you just have to believe in yourself and your abilities.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.