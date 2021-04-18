Advertisement

PLAYOFF BOUND! Missouri State Bears football selected for FCS playoffs

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State football is in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1990. The Bears be at North Dakota (4-1) on Saturday, Apr. 24 at 3 p.m. The Bears were awarded one of the six at-large bid by the committee.

Missouri State is 5-4 overall including the fall schedule, but the Bears finished 5-1 in the spring season to win a share of the conference title for the first time since 1990.

The Bears have been getting it done with defense, ranking in the top 10 of the FCS in many key categories.

