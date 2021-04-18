Advertisement

Pumpkin Daze Festival returning to Republic in October

Pumpkins.
Pumpkins.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - One of the largest fall attractions in the Republic, Missouri area will return in October.

City leaders announced Friday that plans are in the works to host the Pumpkin Daze Festival on October 2. The event had been canceled last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s festival will celebrate two historic anniversaries: the 30th Anniversary of Republic Pumpkin Daze and the 150th Anniversary of the City of Republic.

Pumpkin Daze usually attracts between 12,000-15,000 people each year. The event is traditionally held each year on the first Saturday in October.

According to city leaders, the event has been moved to J.R. Martin Park (300 E. Hines) for 2021 in order to facilitate a large crowd. Organizers are expecting a mega-event for 2021.

“Special thanks to all present and past Pumpkin Daze committee members for turning this event into something that is incredibly special to our city. We are truly grateful to play a small part this year and for many years to come,” said the city of Republic in a Facebook post Friday.

We promised a BIG announcement... It all started back in 1992 when a small group of Republic citizens formed a...

Posted by City of Republic, Missouri on Friday, April 16, 2021

