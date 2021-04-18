Advertisement

Taney County Republicans host annual Lincoln Day event; second amendment rights and vaccine passports among topics discussed

By Madison Horner
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Members of the Republican Party gathered Saturday at the Branson Chateau Convention Center as the Taney County GOP hosted its annual Lincoln Day event.

The event included multiple speakers, such as former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Sen. Mike Moon, U.S. Rep. Billy Long, and many others.

Greitens said, in the last three years after resigning the office of governor, he’s learned that despite the obstacles you face, you can come back even stronger.

”You go through pain and there’s a lot of wisdom on the other side. You go through suffering and there’s a lot of strength on the other side,” Eric Greitens said.

Greitens said one of the biggest challenges moving forward is recognizing what’s at stake.

”We need to let patriots across Missouri know that we can take our country back.”

Other topics discussed Saturday include whether or not vaccine cards should be required for travel.

”I’m attaching an amendment to House Bill 37 and that’s a way to stop the taxpayer funded vaccine passports or COVID-19 passports from taking place in Missouri,” Brian Seitz said.

Seitz, the Branson Representative of the 156th District, said he doesn’t like the idea of vaccine passports.

”It’s socialism and if you want to have a vaccine, go ahead. I think that might be very beneficial for a certain demographics, but we do not need to show vaccine passports in the state of Missouri,” Seitz said.

Missouri State Sen. Mike Moon discussed the importance of House Bill 85 and Senate Bill 39, otherwise known as “SAPA” the second amendment preservation act.

”Those bills are necessary today because we have a presidential administration that wants to disarm America. Those are important, particularly for Missourians, so we can protect our second amendment right, so we can protect ourselves and our families,” said Moon.

