Advertisement

Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.(Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Omaha police say 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

Police haven’t released the name of a third man they consider a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Ava, Mo. boy’s father surrenders to deputies after AMBER Alert Friday
State health officials warn of possible Legionnaires’ disease exposure; two cases reported in Macon, Mo.
Isolated rain out east today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Isolated showers today, tracking our next cold front
Josh Hawley/Missouri U.S. Senate
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reintroduces bill to ban TikTok on govt. devices, co-sponsors MLB antitrust bill
Man files federal lawsuit against Camden County
Camden County man files federal lawsuit against county

Latest News

The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Navalny’s team calls for protests amid reports of failing health
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Prosecutor on leave over statements about boy shot by Chicago officer
White House gives Missouri a ’C-’ grade in infrastructure report