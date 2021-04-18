Advertisement

West Plains gets millions in federal funding to fund railroad overpass

By Toni Johnson
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A major road project in West Plains is one step closer to being built.

A railroad overpass on Highway 160 near Howell Creek has been in the works for years. The $9.7 million project aims to improve safety at the crossing, which is said to be the busiest in the city. More than 5,500 cars travel through it every day.

The project will get a funding boost of $2.5 million dollars thanks to a Community Development Block Grant awarded through H-U-D.

It’s unknown when construction for the project might begin.

