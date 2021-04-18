Advertisement

White House gives Missouri a ’C-’ grade in infrastructure report

(WTVG)
By Associated Press and KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri receives a C- grade on an infrastructure report card released earlier this week.

The White House released state-by-state breakdowns Monday that show the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability. The report cards come as Joe Biden’s administration is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, also known as the American Jobs Plan.

The report cites a “systemic lack of investment” for Missouri’s infrastructure. According to the report:

  • Missouri has 2,190 bridges and more than 7,500 miles of highway in poor condition.
  • Commute times have increased by 5.9% in Missouri since 2011.
  • On average, each driver pays $743 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.
  • Missourians who take public transportation spend an extra 79.6% of their time commuting.
  • Missouri has experienced 44 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $20 billion in damages to infrastructure.
  • 343,000 renters in Missouri are rent-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent.
  • 18% of Missourians live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds.

No states received higher than a C+ in the report cards. Eight states, including Arkansas, were not given a grade.

As Biden’s administration continues to push the American Jobs Plan, Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden’s premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Ava, Mo. boy’s father surrenders to deputies after AMBER Alert Friday
State health officials warn of possible Legionnaires’ disease exposure; two cases reported in Macon, Mo.
Isolated rain out east today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Isolated showers today, tracking our next cold front
Josh Hawley/Missouri U.S. Senate
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reintroduces bill to ban TikTok on govt. devices, co-sponsors MLB antitrust bill
Man files federal lawsuit against Camden County
Camden County man files federal lawsuit against county

Latest News

This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Prosecutor on leave over statements about boy shot by Chicago officer
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino talks with officials in the first half of an NCAA...
PLAYOFF BOUND! Missouri State Bears football selected for FCS playoffs
Missouri House approves Springfield land bank proposal, measure heads to Senate
Ozarks Food Harvest works to distribute food at an elevated rate, meet increased demand in the Ozarks