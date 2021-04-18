White House gives Missouri a ’C-’ grade in infrastructure report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri receives a C- grade on an infrastructure report card released earlier this week.

The White House released state-by-state breakdowns Monday that show the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability. The report cards come as Joe Biden’s administration is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, also known as the American Jobs Plan.

The report cites a “systemic lack of investment” for Missouri’s infrastructure. According to the report:

Missouri has 2,190 bridges and more than 7,500 miles of highway in poor condition.

Commute times have increased by 5.9% in Missouri since 2011.

On average, each driver pays $743 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

Missourians who take public transportation spend an extra 79.6% of their time commuting.

Missouri has experienced 44 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $20 billion in damages to infrastructure.

343,000 renters in Missouri are rent-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent.

18% of Missourians live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds.

No states received higher than a C+ in the report cards. Eight states, including Arkansas, were not given a grade.

As Biden’s administration continues to push the American Jobs Plan, Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden’s premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

