Arkansas governor hopes to have ‘big’ week for vaccines

(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, file)
(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, file)(Andrew Demillo | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that he hopes the upcoming week is a “big” one for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We’re hoping for a big week for vaccinations this week, and I hope you’ll do your part to help,” Hutchinson said on Twitter.

Almost 22 percent of the state’s population have completed their vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says that about 33 percent of the population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has increased by 34.9, an increase of 22%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Arkansas Health Department on Sunday reported 45 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases. Health officials also said that there had been one additional death, bringing the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 5,694.

There were 161 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

