Advertisement

Arkansas man admits removing trees from Mark Twain National Forest

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An Arkansas man pleaded guilty Monday to illegally damaging or removing trees from the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri.

Jamie R. Edmondson, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield to depredation of government property.

He admitted that he cut and removed 27 walnut and white oak trees from the forest in Barry County without permission of the U.S. Forest Service. He sold the timber he took between June 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, to sawmills in the area.

Prosecutors said Edmondson was caught after surveillance cameras were installed in the area and they recorded images of the truck he used.

The timber was valued at about $20,000 and the ecological damage and remediation necessary was at least $44,000, prosecutors said.

Edmondson faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison without parole.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will fly in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Snow coming for some areas Tuesday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
In an effort to slowly lift restrictions, while still keeping safety a top priority, mask will...
Silver Dollar City adjusts its COVID-19 safety guidelines, loosens some masking rules
The KY3 Weather Team is following a Freeze Watch and the potential for snow in the Ozarks...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temps and snow chances for the Ozarks in upcoming week
White House gives Missouri a ’C-’ grade in infrastructure report

Latest News

an old tree fell on the historic Haskins bridge causing it to collapse into the water
Historic bridge near Pierce City, Mo. collapses
Historic bridge collapses near Pierce City, Mo.
FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from...
Missouri lawmakers discuss laws to discourage porch pirates
SilverSneakers classes in Springfield resume after break for COVID-19
SilverSneakers classes in Springfield resume after break for COVID-19