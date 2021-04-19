Advertisement

Authorities looking for missing father, son from Barton County, Mo.

Authorities say Dalton Freeze and his 3-year-old son left their home in Liberal, Missouri around 4 p.m. Saturday.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find a father and son reported missing out of Barton County.

Authorities say Dalton Freeze and his 3-year-old son left their home in Liberal, Missouri around 4 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office did not identify the name of the child in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office later learned that Freeze left his phone and money at the home and did not take a diaper bag or any belongings for his son. According to the sheriff’s office, Freeze told a family member he was taking his son out for ice cream, but he never returned.

Freeze was last seen driving a silver 2007 Dodge Caliber Hatchback with Missouri license plate NB7A7L.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

