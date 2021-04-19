Boone County, Ark. man faces attempted capital murder charges in stabbing of pregnant girlfriend

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County (Ark.) district attorney filed attempted murder charges against a man wanted in the stabbing of his pregnant girlfriend.

Investigators say Charles L. Boone, 29, stabbed his pregnant girlfriend Ashley Crawford, 27. She is 27-weeks pregnant. Crawford suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations. Investigators say the Crawford and the unborn baby are both recovering.

Police located Boone in Springfield. Officers arrested him without incident. Boone remains in the Greene County Jail.

