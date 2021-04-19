Crews beginning road construction around new Amazon distribution center in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - If you travel State Highway MM between James River freeway and Republic, expect traffic delays.

Crews will begin work this week as an Amazon distribution center nears completion. Amazon expects to open the distribution center in August.

Crews will improve the ramps to James River freeway, north of the facility. They will install a traffic signal at the James River Freeway westbound ramp, as well as signals at Sawyer Road, and at Haile Street, next to the Brookline Post Office. Crews will close Farm Road 160 and Haile Street for a short time. Crews will reroute traffic in the area. Crews will later widen the entire stretch of State Highway MM from James River Freeway to Farm Road 160, at the south end of the Amazon facility. Amazon will pay for those improvements.

The city of Republic also has plans to widen State Highway MM from James River Freeway to I-44. The project will costs the city about $9 million. It should happen in June. And in the long term, the city plans to improve and re-align State Highway MM where it connects to U.S. 60. The improvements will cost nearly $30 million.

“We look at several alignments to pick the one with the least impact, and they look at things like impact to property owners, impact to environmental concerns, and then what’s best for the overall flow of MM in the future,” said Andrew Nelson, City of Republic Builds Administrator.

The current improvements along State Highway MM will come with some lane closures and the usual road work headaches. Crews expect to complete the work from James River Freeway to the south end of Amazon by mid-to-late July.

