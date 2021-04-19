FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Say it ain’t snow!
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for wintry weather for Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The counties include:
- Barton, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Morgan, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking potential of up to two inches of snow for much of the area. Most of the snow will likely melt before impacting roadways. Heavy to moderate snowfall could lead to slick road conditions from time to time.
