Greene County residents reminded to watch for property assessment value changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Greene County Assessor Rick Kessinger reminds residents 2021 is a property reassessment year, meaning value change notices are being sent with increases in property values.

Value change notices are not a notice of a tax increase. By Missouri law, the Assessor is required to place the reassessed value of real estate on the tax rolls every two years in the odd numbered years. This year, Kessinger estimates nearly 74% of property owners in Greene County will receive a value change notice. Only residents with assessed increases in their property value – which is based on a number of factors such as current land values, construction costs and recent market data – will receive a notice.

“All property fluctuates in value over time, however in recent years we have seen more substantial changes to real estate prices due to increases in the market and the overall availability of property,” Kessinger explained. “Reassessment simply ensures that a property is evaluated the same as other comparable property for taxation purposes.”

The Greene County Assessor’s Office is further alerting residents of a new law related to value change notices. If a value change notice reflects a 15% or more increase in assessed value since the last real estate assessment (excluding new construction or improvements) residents can request an interior inspection of their property. Such requests must be made within 30 days of receiving the value change notice. Those who prefer not to have an interior inspection due to concerns regarding COVID-19, or for any other reason, may go through an appeal process.

Dedicated phone lines have been established to assist citizens with questions or concerns regarding Value Change Notices:

417-829-6180 for questions regarding residential or agricultural properties.

417-868-4094 for questions regarding commercial properties.

In addition, a value change notice FAQ is available on the Greene County Assessor’s page of the Greene County website at:

https://www.greenecountymo.gov/assessor/val_change.php

