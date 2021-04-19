Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost puppy found tied to a fence off south Scenic

This Beagle mix puppy was found tied to a fence off south Scenic(KYTV)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a lost puppy found tied up and alone.

The Beagle mix was tied with a leash to a fence at the Casey’s store on south Scenic.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “no one saw her get tied to the fence so they’re not sure if she was abandoned or was running loose and was put there for safe keeping.”

That was last Tuesday on April 13th. The female puppy is only about six months old.

She does have a teal blue collar and the leash was black nylon with printed space galaxies on it, but she didn’t have any tags or a microchip.

She’s in very good shape and like most puppies, is full of energy and very vocal.

If you recognize her or know how she wound up tied to that fence, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also check out their website where they have pictures of all the dogs and cats there right now and a lost pet form you can fill out.

You can also post a lost or found animal anytime on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

