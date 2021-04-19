Parents of teen drivers invited to participate in a First Impact Parent Education Program Monday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) -

First Impact ZOOM is scheduled for April 19, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. First Impact educates parents and teens regarding Missouri’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) law. Attendance at First Impact is perfect for parents of teen drivers, ages 14 – 19 and new and soon to be teen drivers, ages 14 – 19

First Impact aims to eliminate motor vehicle fatalities and injuries among teens.

Speakers include Officer Brent Forgey of the Nixa Police Department, the moderator is Deana Dothage, University of Missouri, School of Medicine, Department of PM & R, ThinkFirst Missouri.

You will be provided an opportunity to ask questions.

The zoom link is umsystemprotected.zoom.us

