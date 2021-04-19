Advertisement

Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Chicago.

Chicago police say Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Jumping on a weather roller coaster
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Warm tonight, frost & freezes this week
The KY3 Weather Team is following a Freeze Watch and the potential for snow in the Ozarks...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temps and snow chances for the Ozarks in upcoming week
White House gives Missouri a ’C-’ grade in infrastructure report
Authorities say Dalton Freeze and his 3-year-old son left their home in Liberal, Missouri...
UPDATE: Barton County, Mo. boy found safe after being reported missing, along with father

Latest News

Parents of teen drivers invited to participate in a First Impact Parent Education Program Monday night
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny to be moved to a hospital in another prison
Photo: WHSV
SilverSneakers classes resume in Springfield on Monday
The shooting is believed to have been a domestic incident. The relationships between the three...
Police search for suspect after 3 fatally shot in Texas