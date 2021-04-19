PROGRESS REPORT: Natural Grocers announces new store for south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Natural Grocers will open a store in south Springfield this fall.

The store will replace the former Lucky’s market on South Glenstone Avenue.

The store focuses on healthy eating and nutrition. What started out as a Colorado-based company, has grown to more than 150 stores and counting in 20 states. This store marks the seventh Natural Grocers in Missouri.

