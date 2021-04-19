SilverSneakers classes resume in Springfield on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is pleased to announce the return of the popular SilverSneakers program starting Monday, April 19, at all three family center locations.

SilverSneakers group exercise classes offer low- to moderate-intensity workouts for adults age 65+, or as specified by health insurance. These popular classes provide physical benefits and enhance social and psychological well-being.

Classes are able to resume following the City of Springfield’s April 16 transition to the Yellow Phase of the Road to Recovery, which indicates:

• 40 or fewer new COVID cases per day

• 50 or fewer current COVID hospitalizations

• and 25-percent COVID vaccination of eligible residents

The Yellow Phase lifts Springfield’s 50-percent occupancy limits, which have been in place for several months.

While there’s still a risk of COVID transmission among group gatherings, the City of Springfield’ Yellow Phase, along with statewide vaccination levels approaching 60 percent for ages 65-74, and even higher for ages 75-84, combined allow SilverSneakers classes to resume with minor modifications. Please help us keep these classes as safe as possible by following CDC and local Health Department guidelines:

• Per City ordinance, all members, guests and staff must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth upon entering the building and while in common areas, including lobbies and restrooms. Face coverings are not required while exercising.

• All persons entering a Family Center must have their temperature taken at stand-alone scanners at the entrance. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be admitted and may not return for 24 hours.

• Sign an attendance roster to assist with contact tracing and notifications.

• Classes take place with plenty of room for distancing and air circulation. Continue to distance yourself from others before, during and after class. Avoid congregating in groups, handshakes, hi-fives and hugs.

• Please do not arrive more than 15 minutes before the start of class.

• Do not share equipment with others during class. All equipment will be disinfected by staff after use.

Check Family Center pages online for class schedules:

Chesterfield Family Center at ParkBoard.org/Chesterfield

Dan Kinney Family Center at ParkBoard.org/DanKinney

Doling Family Center at ParkBoard.org/Doling

The Park Board, and especially our Family Center staff, would like to thank our loyal SilverSneakers customers for staying in touch this past year while programs were on hold. We have been eager to restore these programs and we greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as we worked through necessary safety precautions to prevent spread of COVID. We look forward to seeing you again soon!

