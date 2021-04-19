Springfield community holds candlelight vigil in memory of Dominique Lucious

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The GLO Center and PFLAG, two Springfield organizations, hosted a candlelight vigil Sunday at Park Central Square to honor the life and memory of Dominque Lucious.

Lucious, a 26-year-old transgender woman, was shot to death at a Springfield home on April 8.

Dozens of community members gathered Sunday in her memory.

”We are here tonight to do our best to honor, not just her death, but her life and hopefully offer some kind of release for the transgender and genderqueer people who live in Springfield who are feeling like we’re under attack,” said Andy Sun, President of PFLAG Springfield.

While many in attendance didn’t know Lucious, they say they want to honor her and show their support to the LGBTQ community.

”It’s a moral thing for us, and ethical thing for us. And then frankly we have a daughter who has a beautiful spouse, so it’s a personal thing for us as well,” said attendee Andy Lear.

”I think it is important because there’s not a lot of people in the community willing to go out of their way to support something. So oftentimes, people support silently, but the only way we are ever going to change anything is by putting ourselves out there,” said attendee Caroline Garrish.

“What I hope comes from tonight is a will from people of understanding and compassion to realize that there are neighbors here, transgender genderqueer people here who need some more support,” said Sun.

Charles Nelson is charged with the second-degree murder in the death of Dominique Lucious. He is currently being held in the Greene County Jail.

The death of Lucious marks the sixth homicide investigated by the Springfield Police Department in 2021.

