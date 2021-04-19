Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. partners with Missouri National Guard to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a new partnership with the Missouri National Guard.

Six Adaptive Vaccination Teams (AVTs) have been deployed to Region D to assist in COVID-19 vaccination efforts. These teams, including a team assigned to Greene County, will expand the health department’s capacity and allow for more opportunities for individuals to receive a vaccine in more locations throughout the community.

Coordinating with the vaccine outreach and education team, the AVT will hold vaccine clinics in areas of our community with lower vaccination rates or in locations where they can reach unvaccinated individuals. It will also provide additional capacity at our vaccination clinic in partnership with Jordan Valley Community Health Center. Addressing vaccine hesitancy while increasing accessibility by bringing the vaccine to those who need it will allow more people to get vaccinated.

Groups interested in hosting a one-time or recurring COVID-19 vaccination clinics should contact the Health Department’s Outreach Team at coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov or call 417-874-1211 for more information.

This and other examples of collaboration in our community will strengthen our momentum toward the goal of fully vaccinating 70% of our residents. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is grateful to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard for making this initiative possible.

Those needing a COVID-19 vaccine can sign up for next available opportunity at vaccine417.com. For questions or assistance with scheduling an appointment contact the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211.

