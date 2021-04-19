Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. partners with Missouri National Guard to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Friday is the second day of the Mass Vaccine Event at Missouri State University. The goal is to...
Friday is the second day of the Mass Vaccine Event at Missouri State University. The goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a new partnership with the Missouri National Guard.

Six Adaptive Vaccination Teams (AVTs) have been deployed to Region D to assist in COVID-19 vaccination efforts. These teams, including a team assigned to Greene County, will expand the health department’s capacity and allow for more opportunities for individuals to receive a vaccine in more locations throughout the community.

Coordinating with the vaccine outreach and education team, the AVT will hold vaccine clinics in areas of our community with lower vaccination rates or in locations where they can reach unvaccinated individuals. It will also provide additional capacity at our vaccination clinic in partnership with Jordan Valley Community Health Center. Addressing vaccine hesitancy while increasing accessibility by bringing the vaccine to those who need it will allow more people to get vaccinated.

Groups interested in hosting a one-time or recurring COVID-19 vaccination clinics should contact the Health Department’s Outreach Team at coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov or call 417-874-1211 for more information.

This and other examples of collaboration in our community will strengthen our momentum toward the goal of fully vaccinating 70% of our residents. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is grateful to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard for making this initiative possible.

Those needing a COVID-19 vaccine can sign up for next available opportunity at vaccine417.com. For questions or assistance with scheduling an appointment contact the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 417-874-1211.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will fly in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Snow coming for some areas Tuesday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
In an effort to slowly lift restrictions, while still keeping safety a top priority, mask will...
Silver Dollar City adjusts its COVID-19 safety guidelines, loosens some masking rules
The KY3 Weather Team is following a Freeze Watch and the potential for snow in the Ozarks...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing temps and snow chances for the Ozarks in upcoming week
White House gives Missouri a ’C-’ grade in infrastructure report

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of...
COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing
As the United States hits a vaccine milestone, questions remain over how to get more needles...
White House kicks off major COVID-19 vaccine push
Fauci comments on why officials are calling it a "pause" of J&J vaccine. (Source: POOL via CNN...
CDC to meet Friday to discuss J&J COVID vaccine pause
(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, file)
Arkansas governor hopes to have ‘big’ week for vaccines