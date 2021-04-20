Advertisement

Americans plan summer travel, survey says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As vaccination rates go up along with the temperatures, Americans are ditching last year’s staycations in favor of something less pandemic.

More than two-thirds of Americans say they plan to travel for vacation this summer, according to a new survey by Trip Advisor.

Of those traveling, 74% will stay domestic, with 13% going international.

The hottest amenities following the pandemic are clean hotels with free cancellations as well as those with dine-in options.

Beach getaways are top choices. Florida and Mexico are the most popular destinations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold temps overnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Here comes the snow!
Julie R. Brunjes, 33, disappeared approximately 3:30 p.m., on Saturday April 17 leaving 2550...
MISSING PERSON: Police ask for your help to locate transgender woman from Springfield, Mo. with mental disabilities
Snow had little impact on roads
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday
Ozark City Hall
City of Ozark, Mo. mayor announces ending date for masking ordinance
Jon Vandeventer
Family of man fighting COVID-19 living in a camper at Mercy Hospital in Springfield

Latest News

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store; suspect in custody
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Verdict reached Chauvin’s trial
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine suffers another setback
The crash involved a truck, which turned sideways.
Crash slows traffic at busy U.S. 60/U.S. 65 interchange in Springfield, Mo.