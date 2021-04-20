City of Ozark, Mo. mayor announces ending date for masking ordinance

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - City of Ozark, Mo. Mayor Bradley Jackson announced Monday night he will rescind the executive mask covering ordinance effective April 22 11:59 p.m.

The new expiration date lifts the mask ordinance across the city of Ozark and its businesses. Businesses may require customers to wear masks when on store property if so chooses. The city of Ozark asks residents and visitors to be respectful of a business’s decision to require or not require masks.

“With the consistent declining number of positive cases, the growing number of vaccinations and the availability of vaccine for all our residents my constituents feel that it is time to remove the mandate and have encouraged this decision,” said Mayor Jackson. “I do want to make sure everyone knows that just because there will no longer be a mandate, does not mean you have to unmask if you feel that you need that layer of protection. Some business owners may decide to keep a mask order in place on their property and we should be respectful of their wishes at their place of business.”

The city of Ozark will work with local and state officials on best practices regarding COVID-19 and encourages the public to heed warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and local health experts of potential surges. City leaders say the fight against COVID-19 is not over, and asks the public to remain vigilant and responsible by getting vaccinated, social distancing, and wearing a mask if unable to remain six feet apart from others. The Christian County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines and requests that calls be made to 417-581-7285 if interested in receiving one.

“The past year has been a very difficult time for our entire community, and I feel better days are within reach,” said Mayor Jackson. “I hope that our community can continue to come together and support one another as we transition out of this pandemic. I encourage all members of our community to send a message of thank you to all of our frontline workers that helped keep us safe during this past year and please also remember our local business owners that were affected by changes beyond their control. We must continue to support our local business community and rebuild our economy.”

