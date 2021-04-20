Advertisement

Cold weather shelters opening in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - As overnight temperatures dive below freezing, existing Crisis Cold Weather Shelters at East Sunshine Church of Christ for men, Grace United Methodist Church for women, First Unitarian Universalist for anyone except pets, and The Gathering Tree’s Revive 66 Campground for anyone, including those with pets, will be open Tuesday night.

“Since the forecast is calling for below-freezing temperatures, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter partners have worked collaboratively to open sites outside of the normal cold weather season timeframe,” said Michelle Garand, Vice President of Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention at Community Partnership of the Ozarks. “We are thankful for all of those who have come together so quickly to provide this critical service for the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Community Partnership is sponsoring campers at the Gathering Tree’s Revive 66 Campground, as well as providing shuttle service to First Unitarian Universalist’s shelter site. City Utilities will provide transportation, via a designated bus route, to and from East Sunshine Church of Christ. The Connecting Grounds will also provide transportation to East Sunshine. Gathering Friends will provide a meal tonight at Central Christian Church, which will serve as the central pick-up location.

Pick-up times for transportation to Crisis Cold Weather Shelters are as follows:

  • First Unitarian Universalist Pick-up at 6:30 p.m.
  • East Sunshine Pick-up at 7:30 p.m.
  • Bus passes will be provided throughout the day at the O’Reilly Center for Hope and during the evening meal for women accessing shelter at Grace United Methodist, which will open at 8:15 p.m.

Transportation Wednesday morning will be provided by City Utilities and the Connecting Grounds to Veterans Coming Home Center.

