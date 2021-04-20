Community Foundation of the Ozarks remembers Jan Horton

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Foundation of the Ozarks announced the death of its first employee and first president Jan Horton.

Horton died Sunday following a brief illness. She was 87.

She joined the CFO in 1988 as Executive Director, moving the all-volunteer organization forward with the commitment of a full-time staff member. She was named President in 1993 and served in that role until she retired in 2003. When Jan joined the CFO, 15 years after its founding in 1973, the foundation’s assets were $1.7 million. When she left 15 years later, assets had climbed to $52.5 million for the CFO and its 19 regional affiliates.

She was immensely proud that her work helped anchor our position as the region’s largest public charitable foundation with assets today exceeding $370 million and affiliate foundations in more than 50 communities.

Memorial information will be shared at a later time.

