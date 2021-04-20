Advertisement

Consumer Reports: Pothole guide

The type of tires you drive could make all the difference.
The type of tires you drive could make all the difference.(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Potholes! We know them well. Not only are they jarring, they can also do some serious damage to your car as well as your wallet. Consumer Reports explains why those pothole repairs are costing more than ever before.

More than 30 million drivers experience pothole-related damage to their cars each year—everything from tires and rims to shocks and struts—costing over 3 billion dollars.

Report Springfield potholes here.

Sometimes you can’t avoid a pothole until it’s too late. Consumer Reports’ tire expert says you should slow down as much as possible without catching the driver behind you off guard, hold the wheel firmly, and drive through the pothole. If something feels amiss after that, then you can pull over and inspect the tires for any cuts, blisters, or bubbles. If you see anything, it’s important to replace the damaged tire right away because driving on it could lead to a potentially dangerous situation like a blowout.

And could a new trend in tires be leading to more pothole damage? While low-profile tires can give you some performance gain in steering fields and cornering grip, they’re more prone to pothole damage.

If the potholes in your life are unavoidable, when it’s time to buy a new car or SUV consider a package that comes with taller sidewall tires. CR also says to ask your retailer about a tire road hazard warranty, which some will add free.

So how can you prevent pothole damage on your car this year? CR says that keeping your tires properly inflated and having adequate tread depth is important.

