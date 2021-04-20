Crash slows traffic at busy U.S. 60/U.S. 65 interchange in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash is slowing traffic on Springfield’s busy U.S. 60/U.S. 65 interchange.
It happened at the top of the flyover as traffic moves from northbound U.S. 65 to westbound U.S. 60. The crash involved a truck, which turned sideways.

