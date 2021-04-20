Douglas County prosecutor files charges against father who was subject of Amber Alert

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County prosecutor filed charges against a father who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert Friday.

Chad Emmerson, 53, of Ava, Mo. faces first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree endangering welfare of a child charges. He surrendered to authorities Saturday.

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m. after an argument with his wife. Investigators say he assaulted his wife at their home off of Rural Route 2. They say he then fired a shot inside a closed garage. Emmerson’s wife told authorities she feared for her life.

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued the Amber Alert a day after the argument. The mother told authorities she believed Emmerson was not going to bring her son home. Investigators say Emmerson safely returned the child through a third-party about two hours after the Amber Alert was issued.

