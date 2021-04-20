Family of man fighting COVID-19 living in a camper at Mercy Hospital in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Millions of Americans are getting their COVID-19 vaccines. But many are still fighting the disease.

One Ozarks family says being with their loved one as he fights for his life has made all the difference.

Jon Vandeventer has been at Mercy Hospital in Springfield since the end of December on a ventilator.

Remarkably, his wife Diana Venderventer says, he was taken off just a few days ago.

“We did everything they told us to do and we still got it. We have no idea where,” she said.

Vandeventer says her family took the necessary precautions to avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.

However her husband continued to work also taking precautions.

“They were doing the testing before they went in. They wore the masks. He runs heavy equipment so he was in a machine by himself,” she said.

Still, she says, they both got the disease. She was able to recover. Her husband was moved to a long-term care facility in Joplin in December.

“They called me and said he wasn’t going to make it. So I got to see him through the window and waived,” explained Vandeventer.

Soon after he was brought to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

“I would say he was critically ill at the time,” said Jon Vandeventer’s physician, Dr. Hari Salana.

Salana says though Jon was in grave condition current treatment methods have increased a person’s chances for survival.

“Just here in the last 8 to 10 months, I think we have seen a dramatic change in the whole paradigm on the treatment front, especially the acute illness phase,” he explained.

Vandeventer says being with husband is helping him to recover.

“I got here. I was able to sit with him all day. That made a big difference,” she said.

Vandeventer says the hospital’s hospitality program has given them the chance to live on campus, allowing her family to focus on her husband’s health.

“They’ve paid all my rent. They gave me cards to eat on. I’ve been eating in the lunchroom. They’re wonderful,” she explained.

The medical staff is hopeful that he will make a full recovery.

Vandeventer said, “I can see Jon now. I see it in his face and in his eyes. He got mad at me yesterday and its like, okay, you’re back.”

“In a case like this just coming from how he had walked in when he was brought to the hospital, its quite remarkable. It’s quite satisfying for us as a medical team to be able to bring about that change. These are one-of-a kind stories you don’t get to be part of very often,” said Salana.

Vandeventer is urging everyone to do what they can to protect themselves and their families.

“We took it serious but it still got us. Just take it serious and get your shot. It’s better to go ahead and take it than to take the risk because the risk is horrid,” she said.

A bit of good news for Jon Vandeventer. His wife says that he will finally get out of the hospital Tuesday.

He will be moved to a rehabilitation facility near Kansas City to continue his recovery.

