How the pandemic is impacting teacher retention in the Ozarks

Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A nationwide survey found more teachers are leaving the profession or retiring early due to pandemic stress. But school districts in the Ozarks say numbers have remained steady.

“Going into this pandemic we were told to expect a lot of turnover and that was definitely a fear,” Della Bell-Freeman, superintendent of the Spokane district says. “I’m pleasantly surprised there is not more but we’ve worked really hard at the building level.”

This fear turned into reality for many schools across the country. Many reporting more teachers are leaving the career or going ahead and retiring.

Leaders in the Spokane School District report they are retaining more teachers than the national average. Every school district KY3 spoke to including Rogersville, Republic, Springfield, and Cassville report the same thing.

“We’ve seen great retention coming out of the Spring into this school year,” Penney Rector, Chief Human Resources Officers for Springfield Public Schools says. “I will say we did have a little bit of a jump last school year.”

Those who have stuck around seemed to have adjusted. And that’s not easy.

“Has this year been stressful? Yes absolutely. Have we found a great balance to it? No, I’m not sure we have,” Cassville District Superintendent Dr. Richard Asbill says. “But we’ve adjusted and I think we’ve made good choices together.”

Districts leaders say they think getting back to classrooms quickly, working hard to keep everyone healthy, and recognizing the work staff has put in has helped.

