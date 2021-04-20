Medical marijuana dispensary opens in West Plains
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
West Plains, Mo. (KY3) - Neither rain, nor snow, nor cold temperatures kept customers from attending the grand opening of a medical marijuana dispensary in West Plains.
The Farmer’s Wife Dispensary is selling marijuana “flowers,” vape products, and edibles. In order to purchase the products, you must have a medical marijuana card, authorized by a physician. Qualifying conditions include:
- Cancer
- Epilepsy
- Glaucoma
- Intractable migraines unresponsive to other treatment
- A chronic medical condition that causes severe, persistent pain or persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those associated with multiple sclerosis, seizures, Parkinson’s disease, and Tourette’s syndrome
- Debilitating psychiatric disorders, including, but not limited to, post-traumatic stress order, if diagnosed by a state licensed psychiatrist
- Human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome
- A chronic medical condition that is normally treated with a prescription medications that could lead to physical or psychological dependence, when a physician determines that medical use of marijuana could be effective in treating that condition and would serve as a safer alternative to the prescription medication
- A terminal illness
- In the professional judgment of a physician, any other chronic, debilitating or other medical condition, including, but not limited to, hepatitis C
- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, Huntington’s disease, autism, neuropathies, sickle cell anemia, agitation of Alzheimer’s disease, cachexia, and wasting syndrome.
For more information, visit: https://health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana/how-to-apply.php
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.