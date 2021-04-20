Medical marijuana dispensary opens in West Plains

West Plains, Mo. (KY3) - Neither rain, nor snow, nor cold temperatures kept customers from attending the grand opening of a medical marijuana dispensary in West Plains.

The Farmer’s Wife Dispensary is selling marijuana “flowers,” vape products, and edibles. In order to purchase the products, you must have a medical marijuana card, authorized by a physician. Qualifying conditions include:

Cancer

Epilepsy

Glaucoma

Intractable migraines unresponsive to other treatment

A chronic medical condition that causes severe, persistent pain or persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those associated with multiple sclerosis, seizures, Parkinson’s disease, and Tourette’s syndrome

Debilitating psychiatric disorders, including, but not limited to, post-traumatic stress order, if diagnosed by a state licensed psychiatrist

Human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome

A chronic medical condition that is normally treated with a prescription medications that could lead to physical or psychological dependence, when a physician determines that medical use of marijuana could be effective in treating that condition and would serve as a safer alternative to the prescription medication

A terminal illness

In the professional judgment of a physician, any other chronic, debilitating or other medical condition, including, but not limited to, hepatitis C

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, Huntington’s disease, autism, neuropathies, sickle cell anemia, agitation of Alzheimer’s disease, cachexia, and wasting syndrome.

For more information, visit: https://health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana/how-to-apply.php

