Advertisement

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in West Plains

Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Plains, Mo. (KY3) - Neither rain, nor snow, nor cold temperatures kept customers from attending the grand opening of a medical marijuana dispensary in West Plains.

The Farmer’s Wife Dispensary is selling marijuana “flowers,” vape products, and edibles. In order to purchase the products, you must have a medical marijuana card, authorized by a physician. Qualifying conditions include:

  • Cancer
  • Epilepsy
  • Glaucoma
  • Intractable migraines unresponsive to other treatment
  • A chronic medical condition that causes severe, persistent pain or persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those associated with multiple sclerosis, seizures, Parkinson’s disease, and Tourette’s syndrome
  • Debilitating psychiatric disorders, including, but not limited to, post-traumatic stress order, if diagnosed by a state licensed psychiatrist
  • Human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome
  • A chronic medical condition that is normally treated with a prescription medications that could lead to physical or psychological dependence, when a physician determines that medical use of marijuana could be effective in treating that condition and would serve as a safer alternative to the prescription medication
  • A terminal illness
  • In the professional judgment of a physician, any other chronic, debilitating or other medical condition, including, but not limited to, hepatitis C
  • amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, Huntington’s disease, autism, neuropathies, sickle cell anemia, agitation of Alzheimer’s disease, cachexia, and wasting syndrome.

For more information, visit: https://health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana/how-to-apply.php

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lows in the upper 20's to near are forecast Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Freeze Warning Tonight
Julie R. Brunjes, 33, disappeared approximately 3:30 p.m., on Saturday April 17 leaving 2550...
MISSING PERSON: Police ask for your help to locate transgender woman from Springfield, Mo. with mental disabilities
Snow had little impact on roads
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday
Ozark City Hall
City of Ozark, Mo. mayor announces ending date for masking ordinance
Jon Vandeventer
Family of man fighting COVID-19 living in a camper at Mercy Hospital in Springfield

Latest News

Lows in the upper 20's to near are forecast Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Freeze Warning Tonight
How the pandemic is impacting teacher retention in the Ozarks
How the pandemic is impacting teacher retention in the Ozarks
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in West Plains, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 200 new cases; Arkansas adds 50+ new cases