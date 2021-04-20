MISSING PERSON: Police ask for your help to locate transgender woman from Springfield, Mo.
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing transgender woman.
Julie R. Brunjes, 33, disappeared Saturday afternoon after leaving 2550 West Catalpa. Her guardians tell police she suffers fro schizophrenia and has the mental capacity of a preteen.
Police seek to confirm her well-being. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.