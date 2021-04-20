MISSING TEENAGER: Ozark, Mo. police searching for teenager

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Ozark, Mo. need your assistance to find a missing teenager.

Jadyn Stoltz, 16, disappeared Monday morning. Police say she left a note claiming she was suicidal.

Stoltz drives a tan 2007 Infiniti with a dent on the driver’s side door. Look for the Missouri license plate BF4G5E.

If you see her or her vehicle, call 911.

