MISSING TEENAGER: Police searching for teenager in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark, Mo. Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Austin Cover, 15, disappeared Monday afternoon. He left on a pink, medium-sized child’s bicycle. Investigators believe he may be headed to the Springfield area. Police say he has limited resources as a runaway.

Call 911 if you know of the teen’s whereabouts.

