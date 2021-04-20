Advertisement

MISSING TEENAGER: Police searching for teenager in Ozark, Mo.

Austin Cover, 15, disappeared Monday afternoon.
Austin Cover, 15, disappeared Monday afternoon.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark, Mo. Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Austin Cover, 15, disappeared Monday afternoon. He left on a pink, medium-sized child’s bicycle. Investigators believe he may be headed to the Springfield area. Police say he has limited resources as a runaway.

Call 911 if you know of the teen’s whereabouts.

