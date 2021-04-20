Advertisement

Missouri’s Gov. Parson announces resignation of Dr. Randall Williams from Missouri Dept. of Health & Senior Services

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the resignation of Dr. Randall Williams as the state’s director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Ex-Governor Eric Grietens appointed Williams to the post in 2017. Dr. Williams was the face of the state’s fight against the coronavirus and push for Missourians to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Governor Parson said. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Governor Parson named Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as acting director. Governor Parson says Knodell over the past year has played an integral part in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts and taken a leading role in vaccine rollout and distribution in Missouri.

“As Deputy Chief of Staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “For more than a year, he has also played a leading role in Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts, and I am more than confident in him to take over as Acting Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

