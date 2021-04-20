Advertisement

New Springfield City Council members sworn in

By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s city clerk swore in two new members of the city council, and two returning members.

Heather Hardinger and Angela Romine both won their elections on April sixth, and during Monday night’s city council meeting were sworn in to their first terms. Hardinger will serve General Seat A, while Romine will represent Zone 1, in northwest Springfield.

City Clerk Anita Cotter also swore in Mayor Ken McClure, and Councilman Craig Hosmer. Both were re-elected earlier this month.

