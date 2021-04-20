SLIDESHOW: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Measurable snow in April? It must be the Ozarks.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for measurable snow throughout the day Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Ozarks. The impact for roads should be minimal.

Check out above KY3′s Futurecast Radar’s hour-by-hour look.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.