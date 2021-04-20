Springfield Public Schools selects its “Teacher of the Year”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools named Dr. Amanda Adams as its 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.

The district made the announcement Monday night at the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools Celebrate SPS event.

“My proudest moment as an educator is when students come back and share how what they experienced in my classroom has made an impact on their lives,” said Adams. “As I interviewed former students as part of my doctorate work, one student shared that as an adult he thought back to when he was happiest and he returned to what he enjoyed as a student and pursued a career as an EMT.”

Amanda is the lead teacher of the Health Sciences Academy @Mercy, an SPS choice program for eighth-graders. She has served in public education for the last 14 years with a student-centered approach and a personal love of learning. Amanda began her career with SPS at Pershing Middle School in 2008, where she taught eighth-grade science, coached cheerleading, sponsored pep club, and coached Science Olympiad. In 2013, Amanda left Pershing to be a lead teacher at the Health Sciences Academy @Mercy. As a lead teacher, she has led curriculum development, data analysis, professional learning, student discipline, parent communication, and partner outreach.

In the last seven years, Amanda has served on several teams and presented at several professional conferences. Amanda has served as SPLS Liaison, department chair, and choice program quality assurance team member. She has presented at the National Council of Teacher of English (NCTE), Greater Ozarks Cooperating School Districts Innovation Summit (GOCSD) (2 years), Missouri School Board Choice Program Showcase, Missouri’s Research and Education Network (MOREnet), and MU Interface Conference (2/17/21). These conferences have afforded her the opportunity to share her expertise with other educators as well as gain valuable insight from other leaders in her profession. In 2017, Amanda was accepted to SPS Connect, a leadership building program within SPS. In March 2021, Amanda defended her doctoral dissertation and completed her Ed.D degree in Educational Leadership, Curriculum, and Instruction.

When COVID-19 put the Health Sciences Academy on hold for the current school year, Amanda stepped temporarily into an instructor role with another SPS choice program, Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced and Professional Studies (GO CAPS).

The district also celebrated four finalists during the event: Melanie Donnell (York Elementary), Dr. Bob Lynch (Glendale High School), Terri Schaffitzel (Pleasant View Elementary), and Cary Sikes (Gray Elementary).

