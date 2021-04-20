Tenants of Springfield, Mo. motel without power week after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than a week after a fire, the Redwood Motel in Springfield remains without electricity. And as temperatures drop, the residents remaining try to keep warm.

Many left to find other accommodations with heat and power after the fire earlier in the month. About a half-a-dozen tenants stayed.

A restoration company is working on the burned room fire investigators say was accidentally set on fire. Owner Cesar Betancourt says there’s also a lot of electrical damage needing repaired. He is working toward an agreement with his insurance company to get that fixed. Betancourt says he has dealt with a couple different insurance adjusters and is getting frustrated with the time it’s taking to reach a settlement. Meanwhile, he says thieves are trying to break into all the rooms, causing damage to the locks, while there is no heat, light or security.

“Not feeling safe, but still safe, because they’ve been breaking the locks on the doors,” said Tamika Caesar, Redwood Motel resident. “Other than that, it’s still just a roof over my head. For us, it’s a disaster. We are 9 days with no electrical power and we have people here that are living.”

With the temperature forecasted to drop below freezing, tenants say they just plan to pile on the blankets.

