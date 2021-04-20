Advertisement

Train collides with empty truck near Brookline, Mo.

Caption
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - A BNSF Railway train collided with an unmanned pickup truck early Tuesday morning near the Route 66 KOA Campground near Brookline.

Greene County investigators confirmed that no was inside of the vehicle or nearby at the time of the crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Brookline Fire Department assisted at the scene. Troopers say repair crews are fixing the locomotive of the train before leaving.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office can’t confirm if anyone inside of the train was injured.

