CDC reports record high STD rates for sixth year in a row, Springfield experts weigh in

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the sixth year in a row, the United States hit an all-time high in sexually transmitted diseases in 2019. The CDC chart shows the jump from 1.9 million cases in 2014 to the present day 2.6 million. The most prominent STD’s are chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. Experts in Springfield discussed the standout stats as well as what we could see from 2020.

“There’s no doubt that it’s a public health crisis as far as sexually transmitted infections go,” said OBGYN Dr. Charles Albritton.

Dr. Albritton said he’s not surprised the numbers of STD’s and STI’s are on the rise across the country.

“What is shocking to me is that we aren’t doing a better job of getting these infections under control,” he said.

The CDC reports the sharpest increase from 2015 to 2019 was in cases of syphilis among newborns, which nearly quadrupled.

Albritton said when it comes to infection rates, southwest Missouri tends to mirror what’s happening on the national level. He said if a pregnant woman becomes infected with syphilis, it can pass through the placenta and affect her baby. He said that can wreak havoc on the entire body.

“It can cause issues with the liver, bone development. It can cause permanent damage to the adult teeth,” Albritton said.

Carla Lantz, a Certified Nurse Midwife Specialist with Planned Parenthood, said Greene County saw an 80% rise in STI rates in the last few years.

“It’s continuing to rise. There’s no flattening to curve there,” Lantz said. “So it’s really important that people understand the risk, are getting tested and are protecting themselves.”

Lantz said syphilis rates have quadrupled among adults in the Ozarks. She said doctors were strapped trying to monitor an existing epidemic when the pandemic hit last year. That’s when testing supplies dropped and preventative care took a backseat. Recently, Lantz said, Planned Parenthood started a new STI program to make it a priority once again.

“Cover the cost of their testing, cover the cost of their treatment, and cover that for their partners as well,” Lantz said.

Lantz said that program will be available in the Springfield and Joplin clinics.

The CDC reports said young people aged 15–24 years make up 61% of chlamydia cases and 42% of gonorrhea cases. Dr. Albritton said that age group is a risk factor for STI infection rates because it is difficult to get them to see a doctor for screenings if they aren’t having problems.

Albritton said in order to slow the spread of sexually transmitted infections, patients must limit their exposure, but doctors have a role to play as well.

“Talk to them about it. Offer them screening. Really educate them about what could potentially be out there so they might kind of think twice about making a questionable decision in the future,” she said.

Albritton wanted patients to know they can see a doctor even if they just have questions about STIs.

When it comes to 2020, Dr. Albritton said the statistics could be surprising. He said he expects to see a dip in the infection rates from the spring in 2020 during the lock downs last spring. Many testing centers might have been closed and people stayed home. However, he’s anticipating another potential spike in those infections when considering all of last year as whole.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.